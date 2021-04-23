Brentwood to Host Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 24

Residents have dropped 3,760 pounds of prescription drugs into the drop box located inside Brentwood City Hall over the past three years. On average, about 1,000 pounds are collected each year. In 2018, the City of Brentwood partnered with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force, and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition to install a prescription drug drop box in the city hall lobby, located at 5211 Maryland Way. Once the new Brentwood Police Department Headquarters opens later this spring, a second drug box will be placed at the building located at 910 Heritage Way.

Program administrator, Brentwood Police Officer Bill Reape, says since 2018, he has emptied the box 117 times. “We are so thankful that residents and anyone in Brentwood uses this drop box,” Officer Reape said. “This is a safe way to help control the spread of opioid addiction. People do not need expired or unused prescription pain pills in their home, so our drop box provides a safe and easy way to get rid of prescription medicines,” Officer Reape added.

Once the pills are removed from the drop box, they are sent to the state where they are incinerated. This initiative also protects Brentwood’s environment by keeping drugs out of landfills and our water supply.

Both drop boxes are available 24 hours a day, 365 days per year, and is in an area under video camera surveillance in the front lobby at each building. Drop-off is free, and no forms are required.

The Brentwood Police Department will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration in its National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 24, 2021. This one-day event makes it convenient to also get rid of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.

Representatives from the Brentwood Police Department and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition will be in front of the Brentwood Police Department, located at 5211 Maryland Way on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Please note liquids, needles and sharps of any kind will not be accepted. Vape pens without batteries will be accepted. Residents are encouraged to drive up, remain in the vehicle until someone approaches to gather the items. We want to prevent a gathering of people within City Hall.

Items Accepted:

Prescription Medications

All over-the-counter medications

Pet medications

Liquid medications in leak-proof containers

Inhalers

Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziploc) or foil

Items NOT Accepted:

Illegal drugs and narcotics

Needles/sharps or syringes with needles

Blood sugar equipment

Thermometers

IV bags

Bloody or infectious waste

Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.)

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way the Brentwood Police Department is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths. Learn more about the Drug Take back event at www.deatakeback.com. Learn more about Brentwood’s Drug Drop Box online here.