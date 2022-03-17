Brentwood to Celebrate Arbor Day on April 2

The City of Brentwood Tree Board will hold its annual Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, April 2, at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library from 11am till 1pm. The celebration will include children’s activities and several environmental related vendors. The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department will also participate with a fire engine for kids to check out. Free ice cream will be provided by Bradley’s Creamery food truck and Middle Tennessee Electric Cooperation is always a popular sponsor who provides free hot dogs. Free tree seedlings will be distributed and local art studio, Spark Art, will be conducting tree friendly art projects.

The event program is set to begin at 11:30am and will feature Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and Tree Board Chair Lynn Tucker. “Our Tree Board works very hard every year to plan a fun and educational celebration for the entire family.” Winners of the Tree Board’s writing and poster contests will be recognized and awarded prizes. The winning posters will be on display at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library throughout the month of April.

At the event, the city will also receive its Tree City USA Award from the Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council. This is Brentwood’s thirty-third year to receive the prestigious, national award, which recognizes the city’s long-standing commitment to tree planting and conservation.

The week of March 28- April 2, 2022 will feature daily informational sessions on the City of Brentwood Facebook page and an acorn guessing contest, already underway. We invite you and your family to participate in the weeklong fun by posting, commenting, and interacting with us on our social pages! Please use #ArborDay #ArborDayAtHome when participating!