Brentwood to Begin Second Pass for Debris Removal This Friday, March 13

The City of Brentwood is finishing up its first pass of Winter Storm Fern debris removal, and the City’s massive collection trucks will begin a second pass through all Brentwood streets this Friday, March 13.

“Please get all your remaining brush out immediately,” Dale Biggerstaff, Brentwood Public Works Director, said. “We expect the second pass to only take two weeks, and we hope to finish around March 28, give or take a few days.”

If your brush wasn’t picked up on the first pass, don’t worry; it will be removed during this second phase. The city had to prioritize certain loads and types of debris to clean all the downed trees and limbs along Brentwood roadways as quickly as possible.

Within days of Winter Storm Fern hitting Brentwood, the City contracted with Aftermath Disaster Recovery to remove what was originally thought to be about 150,000 cubic yards of debris. As of Tuesday, March 10, Brentwood Public Works and Aftermath collected more than 260,000 cubic yards. That translates to about 15 football fields worth of debris, with that debris stacked 10 feet high on each field.

Brentwood Public Works has been operating its fleet of eight grapple trucks alongside Aftermath’s 12 trucks, with trailers, almost non-stop, from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday. The 20 vehicles take the debris to four collection sites within the city, where it is ground into mulch. They were able to complete the first pass earlier than expected.

During the second pass, residents need to follow the same guidelines when placing their debris for pickup:

The City is accepting debris up to 14 feet long (no limit on diameter).

Debris must be stacked within 10 feet of the curb or edge of street.

Debris must have a 5-foot horizontal clearance of any fixed object, such as a hydrant, mailbox, phone pedestal, pole, etc.

Only downed trees, limbs, and other vegetation are accepted. Stumps will also be accepted. Please remove the stump from the tree.

No other waste, construction material allowed.

Do not place debris on HOA or other property not owned by you.

For updates, or to follow the progress on the City’s debris tracker, visit www.brentwoodtn.gov.

