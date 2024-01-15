Brentwood Teen Champions Clean Water for Tim’s Ford Lake

While most people think that water pollution comes from factories or sewage treatment plants, nonpoint source pollution (NPS) is in fact the single biggest factor affecting water quality today, according to Tennessee Waterworks publications. NPS occurs when storm water picks up pollutants that are not captured in typical disposal systems and drains into lakes and streams that serve as a drinking water source. One thing that can cause NPS is septic systems that have not been maintained properly.

Brentwood teen Elise Froehler has become keenly aware of the water pollution problems that septic systems can create, particularly in the Tim’s Ford Lake region of Middle Tennessee. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has rated Tim’s Ford Lake water quality as ‘poor’ since they began taking water assessments in 1994. Once Froehler became aware of the poor quality of the lake’s water, she wanted to do something about it. So, she took a summer course at Vanderbilt on water quality. That is when she came to realize that one contributor to the lake’s water quality could be residential wastewater.

She began learning about onsite wastewater management systems, otherwise known as a septic tank. A wastewater management system is necessary for any household that is not connected to a city sewage system. These onsite septic systems require regular maintenance that prevents leakage and contamination of surrounding waters. Williamson County has many of these systems, especially in unincorporated areas. But Froehler decided to take on the issue at the lake because so many people use it for recreation and can get sick from the pollution.

“Most homeowners around Tim’s Ford Lake have an on-site wastewater management system,” explained Froehler. “Without proper maintenance these septic systems can drain into the groundwater and then into the lake, causing pollution.”

Froehler took the knowledge she received from the Vanderbilt class and did a fecal coliform culture test on lake water. It showed that some of this wastewater is making its way into the lake. Ever since then, she has been going door-to-door at the lake to raise awareness of the importance of septic system maintenance.

“I recommend that we all become aware of what goes down our drains,” said Froehler, “because it will eventually end up in our septic systems and could end up in the lake.” That means it will end up in the drinking water supply, making water bills higher because it becomes more expensive to clean it before consumption.

Founding the Tim’s Ford Clean Water Foundation to organize efforts to improve the lake, Froehler has begun a grassroots educational campaign to raise awareness of septic system management in the area.

“Regular maintenance and inspection of your septic system will prevent overflow and contamination into the lake,” said Froehler. She also emphasized that regular maintenance reduces costs to the homeowner and the community.

Learning about water systems and how each of us is responsible for keeping our drinking water clean is possible through information provided through Tennessee Water Works publications. This information is funded by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the Nonpoint Source Program, and the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Tennessee WaterWorks! began as a water quality program to develop and provide statewide education and resources to protect local rivers in the 95 counties of Tennessee. The focus of the program was to educate citizens about stormwater, including ways to prevent pollution and promote clean rivers and streams in Tennessee through community outreach events, developing a wide variety of print media resources, and creating and distributing both audio and video public service announcements. Originally, it was administered through the Middle Tennessee State University’s (MTSU) Center for Environmental Education under the Biology Department. WaterWorks is currently adopted and administered as part of the Environmental Health & Safety Department at MTSU and in partnership with the City of Murfreesboro Water and Sewer Department’s Stormwater Program under a co-permit, according to their website.