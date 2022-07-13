Brentwood Students Receive Degrees at Miami University Spring Commencement

OXFORD, OH (07/11/2022)– Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement

Paige Derwenskus of Brentwood, TN (37027) graduated with a B.S. in Engineering, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Isabelle Kohler of Brentwood, TN (37027) graduated with a B.S. in Engineering, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Andrew Sinard of Brentwood, TN (37027) graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Business, majoring in Supply Chain & Operations Mgmt

Coby Warkentin of Brentwood, TN (37027) graduated Summa Cum Laude, University Honors with a Bachelor of Science, M.S. in Statistics, majoring in Mathematics & Statistics, Analytics, Statistics

