Brentwood Special Election to Fill Open Seat on City Commission Takes Place January 12

The City of Brentwood’s Special Election to fill one open seat on the City Commission takes place today, January 12, 2023.

The vacancy is due to the death of Commissioner Regina Smithson, who passed away last year. Her term was set to end in May 2025. The candidate receiving the highest number of votes in the special election will serve the remainder of Commissioner Smithson’s term.

Election Day Voting Sites:

• John P. Holt Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road

• Brenthaven Church, 516 Franklin Road

• Brentwood Safety Center East, 1300 Sunset Road

Voting Hours on Election Day:



• 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Brentwood City Commission is made up of seven people elected to make policy decisions for Brentwood City government. Each of the seven commissioners serve as an elected representative of the entire city for four-year terms. The City Commissioners appoint the Mayor and Vice Mayor for two-year terms. The Commissioners enact ordinances and serve on various City boards. The City Commission meets twice a month for regularly scheduled meetings at 7pm at Brentwood City Hall located at 5211 Maryland Way.

