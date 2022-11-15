Brentwood Special Election Set for January 12, 2023

The City of Brentwood’s Special Election is officially set for January 12, 2023.

The Williamson County Election Commission will conduct the election to fill one open city commission seat. The vacancy is due to the death of Commissioner Regina Smithson, who died earlier this year. Her term was set to end in May 2025. The candidate receiving the highest number of votes in the special election will serve the remainder of Commissioner Smithson’s term.

Candidates must qualify by December 1, 2022. For anyone interested in becoming a Brentwood City Commissioner or learning about the qualifications for elected office in Tennessee, you can find more information here.

The Brentwood City Commission is made up of seven people elected to make policy decisions for Brentwood City government. Each of the seven commissioners serve as an elected representative of the entire city for four-year terms. The City Commissioners appoint the Mayor and Vice Mayor for two-year terms. The commissioners enact ordinances and serve on various city boards. The City Commission meets twice a month for regularly scheduled meetings at 7pm at Brentwood City Hall located at 5211 Maryland Way.

To see who currently holds elected office in the City of Brentwood, you can visit this page.