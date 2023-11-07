Brentwood sets March 23, 2024, for Arbor Day Celebration

The Brentwood Tree Board will host its popular Arbor Day celebration from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The board recently announced the date, as well as the theme for this year’s poster and writing contests – “Roots Run Deep.”

“Arbor Day has become one of the most popular annual events hosted in this community, and the volunteers on the City’s Tree Board spend the entire year working to make this a success,” Lynn Tucker, chair of the Tree Board, said. “We’re excited for everyone to come together again in six months to celebrate Brentwood’s committee to trees and the environment.”

Last month, the Board reapplied for its Tree City USA status, hoping to receive the honor for the 35th year in a row. If Brentwood achieves this status again, the board will announce the designation during the March event.

In addition to that announcement, the spring event will feature:

A “Roots Run Deep” poster contest for local elementary and middle school students, sponsored by H.G. Hill Realty.

A “Roots Run Deep” writing contest for local high school students, sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Group.

An acorn contest, where participants guess the number of acorns in a jar, sponsored by State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Co.

The Board also plans to dedicate a tree, donated by LSI Landscape Services Inc., in honor of the late Katherine Koonce, a Brentwood resident and head of the Covenant School. Koonce was one of the victims of last March’s shooting at that school. The tree will be installed later at the new Windy Hill Park, near Koonce’s home.

Similar to previous celebrations, Brentwood’s 2024 Arbor Day will feature different environmental-related vendors and free tree seedlings.

For information on Brentwood’s Arbor Day celebration, visit here.