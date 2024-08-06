Brentwood’s Two Arboreta Certified by Tennessee Urban Forestry Council

The Tennessee Urban Forestry Council recently re-certified Brentwood’s two arboreta – the Deerwood Arboretum and the John P. Holt Brentwood Library Arboretum – for the next five years. The certification means that Brentwood is home to some of the State’s best botanical areas for different tree and shrub species.

“Sustaining certified arboreta represents a great accomplishment for the citizens of Brentwood, Brentwood Parks and Recreation, and the Brentwood Tree Board,” Kevin Bolger, program coordinator for the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council, said. “Visitors for years to come will have a wonderful opportunity to learn about trees, enjoy their beauty and appreciate their many differences.”

Brentwood’s Tree Board spearheaded the certification efforts, which included identifying and labeling the trees, and ensuring public access to these well-maintained areas. The Deerwood Arboretum received a Level Two certification because it is home to more than 60 distinct species. The Library Arboretum earned a Level One certification in recognition of its more than 30 distinct species. A full list of the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council’s certification requirements is available on its website.

The City established the Tree Board more than 30 years ago to protect the area’s scenic beauty while also enhancing biodiversity within the city. Thanks to the Tree Board’s recommended tree list and its annual Arbor Day celebration, Brentwood is home to a rich community of plant and animal species.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email