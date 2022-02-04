Brentwood Rotary Creates Scholarship in Honor of Fallen Brentwood Police Officer

The Rotary Club of Brentwood has created a new scholarship to honor the memory of Destin Legieza, a Brentwood Police Officer killed in the line of duty in 2020.

The scholarship is intended for incoming freshman at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) who will major in criminal justice. Officer Legieza attended and earned his degree from MTSU.

The scholarship is for $2,000 per year, renewable for four years totaling $8,000.

Students in Williamson County and Overton High School in Davidson County are encouraged to apply. (The club serves and supports Overton and their Interact Club.)

“Brentwood Rotary Club is honored to award this new scholarship honoring our fallen hero, Officer Destin Legieza. These students who follow the path of Criminal Justice will certainly serve to broaden Officer Legieza’s legacy of serving and protecting,” says Betsy Crossley, president of the Brentwood Rotary Club.

In addition, applications are open for three $10,000 Brentwood Rotary Club general scholarships for eligible students at Ravenwood, Brentwood and Overton High Schools.

The scholarship award is based on academic performance, extracurricular activities and work experience, written statements, recommendations, and financial need.

To see the scholarships and requirements, visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/5542/sitepage/youth-programs-scholarships/destin-legieza-scholarship

Students who receive scholarships are encouraged to attend a Rotary Club of Brentwood meeting annually to provide a brief update on your past years’ experience. This meeting is usually scheduled for the first week of June.