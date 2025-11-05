Brentwood Restaurant Scores 70 in Latest Health Inspection

Chill Spot, located at 330 Franklin Road, Suite 908 D in Brentwood, Tennessee, received a health inspection score of 70 during a routine inspection conducted on November 4, 2025. The Tennessee Department of Health identified 10 violations during the inspection, which took place between 2:30 PM and 3:40 PM. Read more local health inspections here!
Establishment: Chill Spot
Inspection Date: November 04, 2025
Location:330 Franklin Road, Ste 908 D
Brentwood, Tennessee
Brentwood, Tennessee
Embargoed Food:10 lbs
INSPECTION SCORE: 70
Violations Found
The inspection identified 10 violations. Employees were drinking in the kitchen without a proper lid and a straw. Employees changed gloves without washing their hands. Dishes were stored in a hand sink near the three-compartment sink. Eggs were stored on a shelf with carrots in a walk-in cooler. The handle of a tongs was placed down in beef in the prep cooler. Pans were stacked wet on a storage shelf. A bowl without a handle was used as a scoop for rice. The kitchen walls were found to be very dirty.
Critical Violations
The establishment lacked Active Managerial Control of food systems due to multiple critical violations. Chicken breast and beef were held at an improper temperature of 55°F in the Fagor prep cooler, which was operating at 50°F instead of the required safe temperature.
Recent Inspection Scores
|Date
|Score
|Type
|November 4, 2025
|70
|Routine
|April 11, 2025
|93
|Follow-Up
|April 2, 2025
|71
|Routine
|November 7, 2024
|94
|Follow-Up
|November 4, 2024
|62
|Routine
|March 14, 2024
|97
|Follow-Up
|March 14, 2024
|87
|Routine
|October 30, 2023
|98
|Routine
|March 3, 2023
|100
|Routine
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Chill Spot
|70
|330 Franklin Road Ste 908 D Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/04/2025
|Lemongrass Sushi & Thai
|74
|203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/03/2025
|The Manor House Grill
|93
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|BB's BBQ
|94
|228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|Gary's Place Bar
|94
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2025
Please join our FREE Newsletter