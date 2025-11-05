Brentwood Restaurant Scores 70 in Latest Health Inspection

Chill Spot, located at 330 Franklin Road, Suite 908 D in Brentwood, Tennessee, received a health inspection score of 70 during a routine inspection conducted on November 4, 2025. The Tennessee Department of Health identified 10 violations during the inspection, which took place between 2:30 PM and 3:40 PM. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment: Chill Spot

Inspection Date: November 04, 2025 Location: 330 Franklin Road, Ste 908 D

Brentwood, Tennessee Embargoed Food: 10 lbs

INSPECTION SCORE: 70

Violations Found

The inspection identified 10 violations. Employees were drinking in the kitchen without a proper lid and a straw. Employees changed gloves without washing their hands. Dishes were stored in a hand sink near the three-compartment sink. Eggs were stored on a shelf with carrots in a walk-in cooler. The handle of a tongs was placed down in beef in the prep cooler. Pans were stacked wet on a storage shelf. A bowl without a handle was used as a scoop for rice. The kitchen walls were found to be very dirty.

Critical Violations

The establishment lacked Active Managerial Control of food systems due to multiple critical violations. Chicken breast and beef were held at an improper temperature of 55°F in the Fagor prep cooler, which was operating at 50°F instead of the required safe temperature.

Recent Inspection Scores

Date Score Type November 4, 2025 70 Routine April 11, 2025 93 Follow-Up April 2, 2025 71 Routine November 7, 2024 94 Follow-Up November 4, 2024 62 Routine March 14, 2024 97 Follow-Up March 14, 2024 87 Routine October 30, 2023 98 Routine March 3, 2023 100 Routine

Name Score Address Type Date Chill Spot 70 330 Franklin Road Ste 908 D Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/04/2025 Lemongrass Sushi & Thai 74 203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/03/2025 The Manor House Grill 93 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 10/30/2025 BB's BBQ 94 228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Gary's Place Bar 94 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/31/2025

