Brentwood Resident to be Honored at PGA Tour Event

Brentwood resident Steve Greene will be one of thirteen Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) virtual participants who will be honored by PGA TOUR Champions as part of the annual Cologuard Classic golf event sponsored by Exact Sciences from February 26-28 in Tucson, AZ. New this year, all 81 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing in the tournament will play on behalf of a colorectal cancer survivor, patient, or caregiver. Due to COVID-19, the portion of the tournament that traditionally connects players with colorectal cancer champions will be hosted virtually.

Greene, a stage IV colorectal cancer survivor will be paired with PGA TOUR Champions professional and World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els. Els will honor Greene by wearing a ribbon with his name during all three rounds of competition, which will be broadcast worldwide on the Golf Channel.

“We are so thankful for the creative ways keeping patients’ stories at the forefront of this annual event; it’s a highlight of our year and a favorite way to kick off Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month,” said Fight CRC President Anjee Davis.

This will be the fourth year Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), the country’s leading colorectal cancer advocacy organization, has participated in the Cologuard Classic. Each year, Exact Sciences works alongside Fight CRC to educate audiences on the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer (CRC) through screening, celebrate CRC survivors and caregivers, and recognize those who have been impacted by the disease.

Colon and rectal (colorectal) cancers make up the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. among men and women combined. Sixty percent of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented with screening. Greene is dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of screening using his personal story in an effort to save lives.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. To learn about more ways to share stories of hope and encourage others to get screened, visit fightcrc.org.