To continue encouraging the community to support local businesses in Brentwood during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the City of Brentwood is launching the “Dine in Restaurant” initiative one month after announcing a similar option for those offering take-out only. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the Tennessee Pledge plan on Friday, April 24, 2020 which made it acceptable for patrons to eat inside restaurants beginning this week for those establishments operating at fifty percent capacity. For the Operation Takeout map which was created and maintained by the Brentwood Geographic Information Systems Department, it had more than 9,400 map views and 159 restaurant survey entries on the map for the past month it was used. “This new initiative is right in line with the previous one to help those businesses during these tough times,” said City Manager Kirk Bednar.

Restaurant owners are encouraged to take the new survey which will automatically place their business on the new map to indicate if they are open at fifty percent and offering dine-in, takeout, curbside, delivery and drive through options while practicing social distancing. Every Brentwood restaurant owner is encouraged to take the survey here. Once a person completes the survey, the information will be placed on this interactive map located on the city’s website.

“With the proper social distancing guidelines and personal hygiene recommendations outlined by Governor Lee, we want businesses to be able to operate and return somewhat normal operations to move our economy forward, “said Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little. You can read the specific guidelines restaurants are asked to take when reopening here in the Tennessee Pledge.