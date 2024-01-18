Brentwood Public Works Battles Winter Storm

Early Sunday evening, Brentwood Public Works employees crowded inside the City’s Service Center, drinking coffee while watching the snow through the windows. The men, bundled in heavy coats and reflective vests, had the quiet resolve of soldiers about to go into battle. The snow would keep falling for days, as would the temperature, and they were ready to step into that miserable winter storm to keep the City’s residents safe.

‘A frustrating and hazardous start’

That evening, the snowplows and salt trucks parked at the Service Center rumbled to life, and the vehicles’ bright headlights illuminated a blinding haze of snow. The ground quickly turned white, and the freezing temperatures made the roads slick with ice. The snowplows headed out into the night, only to find streets clogged with vehicles.

“We got off to a really frustrating and hazardous start with so many cars on the road when the snow started,” Todd Hoppenstedt, Brentwood Public Works Director, said. “Our initial progress was stunted by dozens of stranded cars, some blocking entire roads.”

Brentwood Police and Brentwood Fire & Rescue helped clear the roadways, and the City put out an official call, asking residents to stay off the roads. The snowplows soon pushed forward at an incredible pace, scraping sheets of snow and ice from the arterial routes. They worked for hours, ignoring their exhaustion while snow continued to fall.

“The overnight crew of only eight people made an incredible come back getting control of all main roads and most the secondaries before 7 a.m., despite a few equipment troubles overnight,” Hoppenstedt said.

‘The persistent snow’

At 7 a.m., the drivers stumbled out of their trucks, barely able to keep their eyes open, while the next shift began refueling and reloading the salt. A rough, 12-hour day awaited them.

“While the night shift had made great progress and the roads were looking very good Monday morning, the persistent snow had other plans,” Hoppenstedt said. “Roads deteriorated significantly throughout the mid-morning hours, and with the help of the Police Department we completed all the main roads, curb to curb, between 2-4 p.m.”

The Public Works crews made progress, but there was no time to celebrate. The snow kept falling, the wind grew fiercer, and the temperatures continued to drop. Both men and machines were in danger of breaking down in that extreme weather.

“We were fighting equipment breakdowns and trying to diagnose the issues underneath the frozen layers of ice on the chassis,” Hoppenstedt said. “We had two large plow/salt trucks go down.”

At 7 p.m., another weary crew stepped out of their trucks, ready to collapse in warm beds for the night. They were replaced by the night shift – barely rested and praying for the snow to finally stop.

Hoppenstedt, barely awake himself, kept a close eye on the weather for the rest of the week.

“Night shift is beginning to return, day shift is tired and ready to rest,” he said that Monday evening. “We will see what we can accomplish overnight, say a prayer that the snow and equipment God’s are kind to us.”

The winter weather will likely continue through the coming days, and through it all, the Brentwood Public Works crew will be out in it, working their hardest to keep everyone safe.

“It always makes me proud how well all of your men and women respond to challenges like this,” Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said in an email to staff. “Strong leadership and committed, dedicated employees will always lead to success.”

A video of the Public Works Team at work is available here.