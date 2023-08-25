Brentwood Police Wants Help Identifying Jewelry Store Robbery Suspects

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Brentwood Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a jewelry store robbery earlier today, Aug. 25.

Around 10:50 a.m., two male suspects armed with handguns entered the American Jewelry Company on Franklin Road in Brentwood. The men, wearing masks and hoodie sweatshirts, broke glass cases inside the store and stole merchandise.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Brentwood Police at 615-371-0160.