Brentwood Police See Increase in Overnight Vehicle Burglaries

From Brentwood Police January 19, 2023

Brentwood Police have seen an increase in overnight vehicle burglaries. Most recently, approximately twenty vehicles were burglarized on the west side of the city. Please take the necessary precautions to protect your family, your home, your vehicles, and your valuables by doing the following:

Lock all doors

Set your alarms

Do NOT leave guns in vehicles

Do NOT leave keys in vehicles

Remove valuables from your vehicle or keep them out of sight

If you have a camera system, make sure it is working properly with good angles for video

If you see something suspicious late at night in your neighborhood, such as cars cruising with the lights off, call the police.

Brentwood Police are always here to help you and your neighbors stay safe. Our non-emergency line is 615.371-0160 and you can share a crime tip by emailing: bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov

