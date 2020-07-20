



Brentwood police officers are currently searching for three vehicle burglary suspects. One suspect is in custody.

The three others are believed to be on foot in the area of Meadow Lake slash Williamsburg slash brentwood Country Club.

Suspect description black male wearing a floris and yellow slash green shirt another black male whom we do not have any clothing description in a white male with no closing description.

If you see something or have information to share please contact Brent Wood police at it’s non-emergency line at 615-371-0160.

VIDEO: Officers are currently searching for three suspects in an early morning vehicle burglary. One suspect is in custody, but three others are believed to be on foot in the area of McGavock Farms/Meadowlake/Williamsburg/Brentwood Country Club. pic.twitter.com/tvedSh6FzX — Brentwood Police (@BTNPD) July 20, 2020



