Brentwood Police Search for Four Burglary Suspects

Police are searching for four individuals who were pursued by Franklin Police on July 7.

After crashing their vehicle on I-65 North, the suspects, believed to be involved in automobile burglaries, ran on foot toward Concord Road.

The interstate is open, but the search continues for four potentially armed Black male suspects. The individuals were last seen in the woods near Gen. MacArthur Drive in Brentwood.

Brentwood Police officers are assisting Franklin and other agencies in the search. If you think you see the suspects, call 911.

