Brentwood Police Pay, Benefits and Culture Help with Recruiting

In the last several months, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) has hired six new police officers, and more keep applying thanks to the Department’s pay scale, benefits, and culture.

The total annual pay for BPD officers is among the highest in Tennessee, with recruits earning $58,873 a year. That number goes up to $63,075 a year for newly hired certified officers. This annual pay includes a $2,400 transportation stipend and a $480 communication allowance. Officers with a four-year college degree earn an additional $1,200.

“Brentwood Police has everything I was looking for when applying for a position in law enforcement,” Wesley Carpenter, a newly sworn in BPD officer, said. “The command staff, supervisors, and officers are willing to help me learn and want me to succeed. The salary, benefits, and incentives show how much the city cares for us, which is vital for not only bringing in new officers, but taking care of all the officers who are already here. I feel right at home.”

In addition to the transportation stipend and communication allowance, Brentwood Police:

Are eligible for 5% raises after 12 and 18 months, increasing pay for those hired as recruits to $64,613 and those hired as certified officers to $69,245.

Receive zero employee contribution health plans.

Receive free YMCA memberships.

Are provided money back for college tuition.

Are provided financial incentives for additional training.

But the pay and the benefits are only part of the appeal. The City of Brentwood has the resources to ensure its officers have the best training and equipment – check out the gray Dodge Chargers officers drive – and the department’s close-knit culture feels more like a family than a workplace. Officer Derick Dragon saw this firsthand when he first visited Brentwood’s impressive, new police headquarters.

Having spent most of his law enforcement career in San Fransico, Dragon didn’t know what to think of the state-of-the-art headquarters or the friendly people inside.

“This building is nicer than any police facility I’ve ever seen,” he said. “And I think the first 15- or 20-minutes walking around the building, I met the chief, the assistant chief, and a handful of captains, which was totally unfamiliar to me.”

Dragon soon learned that the entire city – not just the BPD – acted this way. While patrolling a park, he walked past a high school cross country team out for a run. Instead of ignoring him, the young athletes raised their hands to give him a high-five. Dragon’s first instinct was to duck out of the way. He smiles now, recalling the high-fives the students gave him.

“I’m not used to that type of interaction with the public,” he said.

Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey said the benefits and culture make the City a coveted location for law enforcement professionals. And the department is always on the lookout for officers with a servant’s heart to patrol the city’s streets.

“Brentwood is the perfect place to be in law enforcement,” Hickey said. “It takes a lot of ingredients to make that perfect place, and we have them all. Great support from the City Commission, City Manager, and the community as a whole. When you mix-in some of the best people you will ever meet in your life as it relates to the women and men who work at the police department, it makes the perfect recipe complete.”

Anyone interested in becoming a Brentwood Police Officer is encouraged to check the Human Resources website regularly for current job openings. A video highlighting the benefits City employees receive is available here.