Brentwood Police Officer Promoted to Detective

The Brentwood Police Department is pleased to announce the promotion of Officer Maria Herring to the rank of Detective in the Criminal Investigation Division. This promotion became effective on Monday, October 12th, 2020. Herring has worked with the Brentwood Police Department for four years as a Police Officer, a Crime Scene Technician, and a representative on the Dangerous Drug Task Force. Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes said, “Detective Herring’s performance in investigating cases while on patrol made her an excellent choice for this promotion. She has represented our department exceptionally well during her time with the department.”

Herring is currently completing specialized training in Interviews and Interrogation and she will also be attending Crisis Intervention Training. Herring received her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Freed Hardeman University and her master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Bethel University. She and her husband Nick reside in Smyrna.