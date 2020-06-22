



The funeral service for Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza will be held Wednesday, June 24 at 2.p.m. at ClearView Baptist Church located at 537 Franklin Road in Franklin. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 23 at the Church from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Masks will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to wear them. Public parking will be at ClearView Baptist and at Cross Point Church of Franklin, located at 1213 Country Road, Franklin with shuttles used between the two churches.

A funeral procession at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday will start from Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin and head north on Columbia Avenue to the Franklin Police Dept. The procession will then go through downtown Franklin to the square and right onto 3rd Ave. South, which turns into Hwy 96 to Interstate 65 North. In approximately twenty minutes, the procession will take the Old Hickory Blvd. west exit, to Granny White Pike and head east onto Maryland Way to pass by Brentwood City Hall located at 5211 Maryland Way. From Brentwood, the procession will head south on Franklin Road to ClearView Baptist Church. Everyone is encouraged to safely line the streets during this time to honor Officer Legieza.

Officer Legieza died Thursday, June 18 when a driver crashed into his police cruiser around 5 a.m. on Franklin Road. He worked with the Brentwood Police Department for five years. A police car is currently parked in front of Brentwood City Hall for anyone to leave condolences and memorials. Citizens are also encouraged to share memories of Officer Legieza, such as how he helped someone in our community. A special email account has been created to receive those messages, OfficerLegiezaRemembered@Brentwoodtn.gov The messages will be printed and presented in a binder to Officer Legieza’s family. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to his family, including his wife Heather, can do so at any First Horizon Bank branch.

The total capacity for the church is about 1,500. Brentwood and Franklin law enforcement officers, family and friends will be inside the main worship center. Others will be scattered into various rooms located within the church and also at Cross Point to view the service via a live stream. The City of Brentwood will also live stream the funeral on its website, www.brentwoodtn.gov and on the Brentwood Police Facebook page.



