Brentwood Police Maintains National Law Enforcement Accreditation by CALEA

The Brentwood Police Department was awarded national accreditation in November by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEAÒ) in the Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation program. The agency was first accredited in 1989.

“We’ve always held ourselves to the highest standards at the Brentwood Police Department, and reaccreditation demonstrates to our residents how seriously we take their safety,” Brentwood Police Chief Jim Colvin said.

Following a multi-year self-assessment phase and a meticulous site-based assessment of community engagement, policy, procedures, equipment and facilities by CALEA assessors, Colvin and Brentwood Police Lt. Kristin King attended the CALEA conference in Jacksonville, Florida. Each agency being reviewed goes before CALEA’s 21-member Board of Commissioners, where the commission examines all findings and determines the agencies’ accreditation status.

The evening of the hearing, during the celebration banquet, CALEA President Matthew Packard and Executive Director Craig Hartley awarded Brentwood Police Department with accreditation, signifying excellence in public safety and commitment to its community. This is the Brentwood Police Department’s 11th award of national accreditation.

“This award of accreditation does not come easy,” Packard said. “Agencies must go through a rigorous review and evaluation of their organization and then implement the necessary policy and procedure changes. The process does not stop at that point. By voluntarily choosing to seek CALEA accreditation, the agency commits to an ongoing review of adherence to CALEA’s standards. Each community with CALEA accredited agencies should feel confident that their public safety organization is going above and beyond and operating under the highest standards in public safety.”

In 1979, the Commission was created through the combined efforts of four major law enforcement organizations: the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriffs’ Association, and the Police Executive Research Forum.

The purpose of the Commission is to develop standards based on international best practices in public safety, and to establish and administer the accreditation process.

