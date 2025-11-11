Brentwood Police Investigating Recent Burglaries in City

The Brentwood Police Department (BPD) is investigating a series of recent burglaries in the city. These burglaries, as well as one in Belle Meade, are believed to be connected to a group known among national law enforcement agencies as the South American Theft Group (SATG).

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods, particularly occupied vehicles parked and left running. A dark-colored BMW X3, believed to be a 2022–2024 model, was identified as a vehicle of interest after being observed on traffic cameras repeatedly circling the area near one of the burglaries. The vehicle appears to be displaying a fake or altered license plate.

The suspects are known to operate in the evening hours, shortly after dark. Video surveillance from the Belle Meade incident shows the suspects entering a residence at 6:36 p.m. To date, all related incidents have occurred on Friday and Saturday evenings, though previous SATG groups have been known to operate throughout the week.

According to the BPD, these burglaries follow a similar pattern, with most break-ins occurring between 5-9 p.m., when homeowners are out to dinner or performing errands after work.

The BPD arrested several individuals connected to this group in May 2025, and now officers want residents to remain vigilant and limit opportunities for these criminals. Residents are asked to:

• Lock all doors and set home alarms.

• Make sure home surveillance cameras are operating properly.

• Keep lights on or use timers.

• Avoid posting your location on social media.

• Consider protective film on ground-level glass.

• Bolt safes to the ground and avoid putting them in common locations, like closets.

• Avoid storing large amounts of cash or jewelry in a single location.

According to the BPD, these criminal groups enter subdivisions from adjoining neighborhoods, common areas, and tree lines, and they usually enter a house through a rear door or rear window.

All Brentwood residents are encouraged to share this information with family and neighbors. To report suspicious activity, contact the BPD at 615-371-0160. For emergency assistance, always call 911.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email