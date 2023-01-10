Brentwood Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Taramore Subdivision

From Brentwood Police January 9, 2023

The Brentwood Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Taramore subdivision off Split Log Road on Friday, January 6th, just before 9:00 pm.

The victims reported that they were approached by two young black males armed with handguns after parking their car in the garage. The Criminal Investigations Division worked throughout the weekend and continues to investigate leads in the case.

If any residents have home security cameras, please check your system, and notify Brentwood Police if you captured anything around that time period that could be useful to the investigation.

While police continue to investigate this incident, residents are encouraged to be especially mindful of their surroundings. The use of exterior lighting at your home can serve as a deterrent to criminals. Functional home security cameras and alarm systems are also helpful. We all play an important role in keeping our community safe.

If you see something suspicious, please call the Brentwood Police Department at (615) 371-0160.

