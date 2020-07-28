



Assistant Chief Tommy Walsh, of the Brentwood Police Department officially retired from the department on Friday, June 26, 2020 after a 31-year-career with Brentwood. Walsh began his career in 1988 as a Brentwood Police Patrol Officer and has served in many different capacities within the department since. Some of those assignments included Field Training Officer, Crime Scene Technician and Detective. In 1995, Chief Walsh was promoted to Sergeant in the Patrol Division and to Lieutenant in 2006. In 2010, he was promoted to Captain where he supervised the Administrative and Technical Support Services Division. On January 30th, 2012 he was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police, which is the role he held until retirement.

Chief of Police Jeff Hughes said, “I could not have hoped for a better person to have served as my assistant chief for the past eight years. He has made my job easy and made me look good. I am so proud to have served along side him and call him my friend.” Walsh said, “It’s been a wonderful career and I’ve had the neat privilege of being a resident here too. The events of the last few days have been difficult, but I want to say thank you for your support.”

Walsh recently shared publicly about his experience about the May 6, 2002 shooting on Franklin Road in which he was shot in the leg by a suspected bank robber. In this VIDEO, he also shares his thoughts about working with Brentwood Police, the future of the department and his plans for retirement.

Chief Walsh earned his Bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University in 1988 and has attended more than 40 specialized law enforcement training classes including the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development. He has received numerous awards over the years. He is married with two children. Upon retirement, he plans to remain in Middle Tennessee.

Richard Hickey was officially named the Assistant Chief of Police effective June 8th, 2020.

Awards and Career Milestones for Tommy Walsh

Vice President of Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy Class #588 1988

Brentwood Police Department Officer of the Year 1991

Brentwood Rotary Officer of the Year 1993

Four Department Commendations

Distinguished Service Award BPD 2002

Purple Heart Award BPD 2002

FBI Award for Valor in Line of Duty 2002

Morris Heithcock Lodge #041 Officer of the Year 2003

Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Officer of the Year 2003

National Association of Police Officers Top Cop Award 2003

Greater for President George W. Bush 2003

Promoted from Captain to Assistant Chief 2012



