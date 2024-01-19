Brentwood Police Department Welcomes New Officer

In Chicago, Jazmine Valdez worked in one of the 10 tallest buildings in the country. She patrolled the sleek, modern skyscraper, which loomed nearly 1,400 feet above the city’s River North Gallery District. As a security guard, she ensured the building’s 2.6 million square feet and 27 elevators – the equivalent to a small city – remained safe for the thousands of people who visited it each year.

Now, Valdez is bringing what she learned in that unique environment to Brentwood as the city’s newest police officer.

“She got a lot of good on-the-job training as a security guard at the Trump Tower in downtown Chicago,” Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey said. “You can imagine that’s a busy place. She learned some skills there that we need.”

An Illinois native, Valdez earned her bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and criminal justice, with a minor in emergency management, from Western Illinois University. In addition to her work at Trump Tower Chicago, she was a camp counselor for Easterseals, a non-profit that “provides essential services and on-the-ground support” to people living with disabilities.

On Dec. 22, she graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, and during the Jan. 9 Brentwood City Commission Meeting, Valdez took the Oath of Office to become a Brentwood Police Officer. She is now participating in the Department’s Field Training Program.

“She’s fit in very, very well already in Brentwood, and we’re excited to have her join the Brentwood Police Department,” Hickey said.

Anyone interested in becoming a Brentwood Police Officer is encouraged to check the Human Resources website regularly for current job openings. A video highlighting the benefits City employees receive is available here