Brentwood Police Department Now Hiring Officers

The Brentwood Police Department is accepting applications for new police officers and certified officers, offering competitive pay and benefits for those seeking a career in law enforcement.
Officials say the department is looking for candidates interested in serving a supportive community while working for a nationally accredited agency.
Starting pay for a police officer recruit is $65,862, or $67,068 for applicants with a bachelor’s degree. Certified police officers start at $70,604, or $71,811 with a bachelor’s degree. Salaries include transportation and communication allowances.
Additional benefits include shift differential pay, with an extra $1,200 per year for second shift and $2,100 per year for third shift assignments. Officers also receive a 5 percent salary increase after 12 months, work a four-day, 10-hour shift schedule, and are covered by a flexible tattoo policy.
Testing and interviews are scheduled for Jan. 26 through Jan. 28, 2026. The deadline to apply is Jan. 16, 2026.
Apply here.
