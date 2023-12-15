Brentwood Police Increasing Impaired-driving Enforcement this Holiday Season

The Brentwood Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from Dec. 15, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.

The Brentwood Police Department will be conducting additional traffic enforcement during the Holiday period and not only focusing on impaired drivers, but speeding and distracted driving as well.

“The holiday season is a time when we all enjoy celebrating with family and friends,” Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey said. “We urge everyone to make good decisions to ensure their holiday doesn’t turn into a nightmare by driving while impaired or distracted. Our police officers are wonderful people, but trust me, you would rather spend your holiday season with your family than with us.”

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in the offender’s vehicle.