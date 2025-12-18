Brentwood Police Department Increases Impaired-driving Enforcement During Holiday Season

The Brentwood Police Department (BPD) is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement this holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign, which runs through Jan. 2, 2026, is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.

The BPD will conduct additional traffic enforcement during the holiday period, and they will focus on impaired drivers, speeding drivers and distracted drivers.

“Approximately 35,000 lives will be lost to fatal traffic accidents in the United States this year, including more than 1,000 Tennessee residents,” BPD Police Chief Jim Colvin said. “Please use this campaign as an opportunity to address the dangers of speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving with the ones you love.”

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

