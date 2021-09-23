Brentwood Police Capture Suspect After Burglaries and Homeowner’s Dog Shot

Brentwood Police responded Thursday, September 23, 2021 to a report of a motor vehicle
burglary in the River Oaks Subdivision. Responding officers quickly discovered that the
suspect was still in the area and began a search. As the search unfolded, officers discovered that there were several more vehicle burglaries, a home burglary, and reports of gunfire in the area. Brentwood Police also learned that a homeowner’s pet dog had been shot.
Kequan Lameal Waller, 20, of Nashville was taken into custody behind a home on Grand Oaks Drive. Officers continued to search for a reported second suspect but did not locate a suspect person. Officers did locate .380 semi-automatic pistol was near Mr. Waller when he was taken into custody and a vehicle stolen from Nashville was also located nearby.
Kequan Lameal Waller has an extensive criminal history. In this incident, he is charged with
Theft over $10,000 and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Numerous additional charges are pending against him as detectives continue with the investigation. Brentwood
citizens were instrumental in helping officers locate the suspect. Police also want to thank a
local veterinarian for saving the life of the beloved pet Gus who remains in stable condition.
