Those of you in Brenthaven may have heard a lot of commotion shortly after midnight. Brentwood Police Officers were assisting the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department that was pursuing a car with three suspects heading north on I-65 believed to be involved in a business burglary.

Brentwood placed tire strips on I-65 near Moores Lane which caused the suspect vehicle to stop between Concord Road and Moores Lane. All three suspects ran out of the car into the nearby woods.

One suspect was captured immediately, a second was placed in custody by Brentwood Officers on Lipscomb Drive and the third suspect escaped. During the search for the remaining suspect, the Sherrif’s Office used its K-9 team, a helicopter and a number of officers. The third suspect remains at large now, but is not believed to be in this area at this time.