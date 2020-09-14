Brentwood Police and TBI Investigate Arson Incident

The Brentwood Police Department and the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department, and agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are investigating an incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 9606 Brunswick Drive.

The homeowners discovered landscaping in front of their home on fire around 3 a.m. The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department responded and extinguished the fire. Security system video from homes in the area show that the fire was started from something being launched or thrown into the landscaping. A suspect has not been identified. The fire was contained to the landscaping. No one was injured and the home sustained no damage in this incident.

At this point in the investigation, we are uncertain as to what exactly started the fire in the landscaping. We are confident, after consulting with TBI arson investigators who responded to the scene and collected evidence, that it was not a “firebomb” or “Molotov cocktail.” The family who lives at the address is African American, which has led to speculation in the community that this could be hate crime. We are exploring all possibilities in the investigation, but do not currently know the motive behind this incident. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is aware of the incident and are currently monitoring the investigation.

If you have any information to share with police, please call our non-emergency line at 615-371-0160 or email [email protected]