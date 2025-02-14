Brentwood Police Add Children’s Books to Community Outreach Toolkit

The Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) has initiated a new “little library” program that provides children’s books to the Brentwood Police Department for use in its community

outreach. To kick off the program, FOBL President Tricia Allison and Outreach Chair Kathy Dooley-Smith presented more than 60 children’s books to Police Chief Richard Hickey last month. The Brentwood Police Department plans to use the books in several meaningful ways, such as during accidents, traffic stops, police station visits, and other encounters where children need emotional support or a friendly distraction. Police officers are also encouraged to enjoy the books with their own families.

“The donation of children’s books to the police department is incredibly valuable,” said Chief

Hickey. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where children can be victims. We are committed to doing everything we can to provide a welcoming environment where children can be

comfortable here and telling us their story.”

FOBL believes there are vast benefits to investing in partnership programs such as this that

bring together Brentwood citizens with service professionals who serve and protect them every day. This latest effort is similar to the “Firehouse Libraries” program initiated last year by the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. In that program, FOBL donated books to be housed at city firehouses to bring comfort, support, and education to children.

“The donation of these books to the Brentwood Police Department is a great example of how our library serves a vital role within its community,” says FOBL President Tricia Allison. “We’re proud to partner with and support the valuable work our police department does every day,” she said.

For further information on FOBL, its mission and programs, or becoming a member or

www.fobltn.

