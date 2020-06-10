



The Brentwood Parks Department is preparing to reopen playgrounds at City parks on Thursday, June 11. Playgrounds at Granny White, Crockett Park, Smith Park, Owl Creek, River Park and Wikle Park have all been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19. All playgrounds will reopen with social distancing in place and guidelines established by the Tennessee Pledge and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Related Reading: City of Franklin Reopens Park Playgrounds

Brentwood Parks Director Dave Bunt said, “We are happy to allow residents back on our playgrounds this week. You will notice signs posted to encourage social distancing and we will rely on parents and adults to make decisions for their children’s use of playground equipment.” The CDC recommends visiting parks that are close to your home, to stay at least six feet away from others, wash your hands after visiting playgrounds and take other steps to prevent COVID-19. Please do not visit parks or playgrounds if you have had a fever in the past 24 hours or come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If a park or playground is crowded, you are encouraged to return at a different time.

Basketball and volleyball courts will not be opened at this time. Basketball is considered a close contact sport under the Tennessee Pledge. As additional guidelines from the CDC and the state are released, access to additional amenities will be allowed.



