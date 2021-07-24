Brentwood Place Shopping Center Dining Spotlight: Five Guys

Five Guys founder Jerry Murrell’s mother always told him, “If you can give a good haircut or if you can serve a good drink at a bar or if you can serve a good hamburger, you can always make money in America.” Jerry took that advice seriously and, along with his family, created Five Guys Burgers and Fries.

Serving only hand-formed burgers cooked on a grill with fresh-cut fries cooked in pure peanut oil, Five Guys became a popular eatery in Washington, D.C. in 1986.

Fast forward to 2003 and Five Guys began offering franchise opportunities and in a year and a half, sold options for more than 300 units. Their simple recipe resulted in business success and a loyal following. Now, 30 years after Five Guys first opened, there are almost 1,700 locations worldwide

What makes Five Guys great is that it’s quick and easy. It’s a great place to grab lunch quickly or pick up dinner on the way home. Five Guys is most known for their burgers, but they also offer hot dogs, a few sandwich options, fries and milkshakes. Although the menu is small, the burgers are anything but.

If you’re picking a burger, you simply choose between cheese or no cheese and little or regular sized and any of the toppings you want. The best part – toppings are free! They’ve got the usual condiments, plus grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, jalapeno peppers, steak sauce and more! You can order your burger “All The Way,” which includes ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, grilled onions and grilled mushrooms.

Their fries, cooked in pure 100% peanut oil can be ordered Five Guys Style or Cajun Style.

If you still have room for dessert, they offer handspun vanilla milkshake with free mix-ins, including: bacon, bananas, strawberries, chocolate, coffee, malted milk, Oreo cookie pieces, peanut butter, salted caramel, vanilla.

In Brentwood, find Five Guys in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, 330 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027. Click here for more Five Guys locations.