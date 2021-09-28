Brentwood Place Shopping Center Dining Spotlight: Bricks Cafe

Bricks Cafe, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, is locally owned and operated and has been a Brentwood staple for years, offering everything from Southwestern fare like chimichangas to Tuscan pasta entrees, and their specialty – wood-fired pizza.

Bricks is perfect for a casual business lunch or dinner out with a date or the family. You’ll enjoy refined comfort food, seasonal specials, gluten free and vegetarian options for dining in or ordering to go.

A few favorite items at Brick’s:

Wood Fired Pizza – From the Classic Italian to seasonal specials, watch the chefs prepare your pizza in their custom wood fired brick oven. You can customize your pizza as you like it.

The Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger – 7 oz. ground chuck, Provolone, American, and Swiss cheese and bacon, served on a seasoned brioche, ciabatta or wheat bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, Roma tomato slices, red onions, and pickles. Served with fries.

Seafood Tacos – Blackened Mahi Mahi or shrimp in two corn tortillas Cajun Style: remoulade sauce, shredded cabbage, cilantro, and Pico de Gallo. California Style: mango salsa, shredded cabbage, and remoulade. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.

Tuscan Pasta – Cavatappi pasta, roasted pine nuts, asparagus, Roma tomatoes, roasted garlic, artichoke hearts, feta, and basil, tossed in herbed olive oil topped with parmesan.

Bricks offers Happy Hour every day from 4-6 pm. Enjoy $4 wine and $5 well specials and half price bottles.

Bricks Cafe

330 Franklin Road

Suite 913

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-373-3399

facebook.com/brickscafebrentwoodtn/

Hours for the Brentwood location are: Monday – Saturday: 11am – 8pm

Bricks Cafe also has a location in Franklin at 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy, Suite 200.