Brentwood Place Shopping Center Acquired by Regency Centers Corporation

Regency Centers Corporation has acquired the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, the company shared in a press release.

Located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood, the Brentwood Place Shopping Center is about 320,000 square feet, including over 100,000 square feet of shops. Stores at the shopping center include Nordstrom Rack, Total Wine, TJ Maxx/HomeGoods, and several restaurants. The center is 95% leased, with strong national and regional tenancy and significant value-add opportunities through lease-up and remerchandising strategies.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision of investing in high-quality retail centers in thriving suburban trade areas with strong demographics,” said Andre Koleszar, Managing Director of the Southeast at Regency Centers in a release. “Brentwood Place serves a powerful and growing community, and we look forward to further enhancing its appeal and long-term value.”

In the release, it states Brentwood Place currently draws over 4.3M annual visitors due to its strategic placement and offerings and is adjacent to the future 350,000-square-foot Vanderbilt Medical Campus, further solidifying its role as a key retail and service destination.

Regency also owns several other shopping centers in the area, including Northlake Village in Hermitage, Peartree Village in Brentwood, and Harpeth Village at Fieldstone Farms in Franklin.

