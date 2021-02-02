Brentwood Photography Group Offers Free Classes

BPG has offered these Photography Basics classes for years to the group’s nearly 200 members but is opening them to the public at no cost for 2021. Initially, the classes will be offered online via Zoom and require advance registration. To register, go to https://brentwoodphotographygroup.org/photography-basics/ and click on the “Register Here” link. If you experience any issues with registration, email Teran at [email protected].

The classes will be presented at 7 p.m., on the second Tuesday of each month from February through August.

“Later in the year, we hope to be able to present the classes live,” Teran said. “However, for now, we are planning to offer them online and will archive the classes on our YouTube channel for people who cannot participate in the live presentation. If you aren’t sure if you will be able to attend the classes as they are presented, go ahead and register so you can receive details on how to access recordings of the classes.”

The classes will cover a broad range of topics including getting to know your camera, basics of composition, digital photo processing, and how to shoot landscapes, flowers, and sports.

Gale Stoner has more than 50 years of experience in photography. He loves to photograph people, places and things. He began photographing landscapes in the mid-sixties while stationed in Duluth, MN. After a successful 21-year career in the Air Force and then as a professional speaker for the past two decades, Gale returned to his love of photography. He now operates a commercial photography business in Murfreesboro, specializing in landscape and fine art photography.

His work has been highlighted in the international publication, Photoshop User magazine, KelbyOne Insider Column, and his image of Old Faithful at sunrise was published in Outdoor Photographer magazine. One of Gale’s images was selected for the cover of the 2019 Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce Visitors Bureau guide booklet. Gale has served as the 2018-2019 Photographer Laureate for the City of Murfreesboro Cultural Arts Department.

The Brentwood Photography Group was founded by Dick Dougall in 1998 and has grown to become a leading resource for photographers in the Nashville-Brentwood-Franklin community. Today it includes nearly 200 members at all skill levels—beginning, amateur and professional photographers, with skills ranging from novice to expert.

BPG’s mission is to serve its members by encouraging development of their photographic skills through education, exhibitions of photographic accomplishments, friendship with others who share a love of photography and to share our talents with individuals and organizations in our community.

For information on how to join the Brentwood Photography Group, go to https://brentwoodphotographygroup.org/join-bpg/.