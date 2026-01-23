Brentwood PD Warns of Tap-to-Pay Candy Donation Scam

The Brentwood Police Department is alerting residents to a donation scam that has been reported locally and in surrounding communities. The scam often occurs outside retail businesses and involves individuals requesting small donations, including candy fundraisers, using mobile payment methods.

How the Scam Typically Works

· Individuals may claim they are raising money for a youth sports team, school group, or candy fundraiser.

· They approach shoppers outside stores and ask for a small donation, usually between $1 and $5.

· They often say they cannot accept cash and request payment through tap-to-pay, Square, or Cash App.

· Once a card or phone is tapped, the amount charged may be significantly higher than expected, or funds may be redirected without the victim realizing it.

· Victims often do not notice the fraudulent charge until they review their bank or credit card statement.

How to Protect Yourself

· Be cautious when asked to donate outside of businesses.

· Avoid using tap-to-pay or mobile payment apps for donations.

· If you choose to donate, consider giving directly to known organizations through their official websites or verified channels.

· Regularly review your bank and credit card statements for unfamiliar charges.

If you believe you may have been affected by this scam, contact your bank or card issuer immediately and report the incident to the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160.

