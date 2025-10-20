Brentwood PD to Host National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

The Brentwood Police Department will again partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration in its National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. This one-day event will make it convenient for the public to rid their homes of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., representatives from the Brentwood Police Department and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition will stand by at the Brentwood Police Department where residents will be able to drop off their expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Please note liquids, needles and sharps of any kind will not be accepted. Vape pens without batteries will be accepted.

