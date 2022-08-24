Brentwood, Page High Golf Teams Meet on the Green

The boys’ and girls’ golf teams from Brentwood and Page high schools faced off at the Brentwood Country Club on August 17 and tested their skills against their peers. More photos at WCS

The Brentwood boys’ team defeated Page High by one stroke, while the Page High girls’ team won by four strokes over their BHS opponents.

Brentwood High Coach Chris Saunders is looking forward to the rest of the season and seeing what his teams can accomplish.

“The players have formed strong friendships and healthy competitiveness that push each other to get better each day,” said Saunders. “I am honored to coach this group.”

To see when the teams from each school play next, visit the Brentwood High and Page High websites.

