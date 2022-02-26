Brentwood Names Two New Department Directors

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar is pleased to announce the hiring of Sarah VanWormer as Brentwood’s Information Technology Director and April Curlin as the Human Resources Director. Both women replace predecessors who retired in in recent months.

VanWormer joined the City of Brentwood from the City of Battle Creek, Michigan where she spent more than 20 years in the Information Technology Department. She received three promotions while with the City of Battle Creek and supported 34 city departments for IT needs. She was responsible for developing a $2.3 million dollar charge back model for maintaining and replacing city-wide IT, GIS, and 311 information center infrastructure. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland Baltimore County with a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Environment Systems. She also has a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. Bednar called VanWormer the top candidate in a nationwide search. “We are very excited to have Sarah join our Brentwood team. Her enthusiasm, experience and knowledge in the IT field makes her the best choice to lead and take Brentwood’s Technology Department to the next level. We are happy she chose to join our team,” Bednar said.

In her spare time, VanWormer enjoys coaching, playing volleyball, building/remodeling, traveling, and staying busy. “I am ecstatic to be able to continue my tenure in local government with Brentwood. There are so many opportunities to build on within government and Brentwood is the perfect place for innovation,” VanWormer said.

Curlin’s first day with the City of Brentwood was February 7, 2022. She previously spent more than ten years as a Human Resources Director in the government and non-profit industries and most recently with FiftyForward of Nashville which serves aging adults in Middle Tennessee. Prior to that position, she served as the Director of Human Resources with the Tennessee Community Services Agency in Union City. Curlin has a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work from the University of Tennessee at Martin and her Master of Arts degree in Public Administration from Murray State University. She was confirmed as a Senior Certified Professional in December of 2021, which makes her an expert in her career field. Bednar said, “April is joining us at just the right time to help build upon the Human Resources Department using her strengths as a strategic planning leader. We are happy she is already putting her knowledge and experience to work for us.”

In her spare time, Curlin enjoys exploring new places, learning new skills, doing yoga, and spending time with family, including her fur baby. Curlin also said, “I love living in Brentwood and cannot be more grateful to be serving the city in this new role.”

