Brentwood Names Nick Surre as Next Assistant Police Chief

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – On Thursday afternoon, the Brentwood Police Department named Capt. Nick Surre, a dedicated law enforcement professional with 18 years of experience, as the department’s next assistant police chief. He will take over the role on Feb. 24, 2025, from Jim Colvin, who was recently named the city’s next Chief of Police.

“For almost 20 years, Nick Surre has dedicated himself to the safety and protection of this community, and as a member of our command staff, he’s played a major role in shaping this department into one of the finest police departments in the country,” Colvin said. “I’m happy to have him as our new assistant chief, and I know he will continue to serve with the same intelligence, compassion, and professionalism that has characterized his entire career.”

Surre joined the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) in April 2007, serving in various roles over the years, including crime scene technician, field training officer, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, and tactical response team commander. In 2022, he was promoted to captain of the city’s Patrol Division.

“His work ethic, professionalism, and dedication to this department have led to this promotion, and I’m confident he will make us all proud and will continue to push to make an already great police department even better,” Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey said. Hickey will retire in February 2025.

Originally from Lake Orion, Michigan, Surre earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Saginaw Valley State University. He and his wife, Danni, have three children: Maddox, Gentry, and Everett.

For more information on the BPD, visit the department’s website.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email