Brentwood Names Nichole Dusché As New City Judge

Nichole Dusché, a local attorney and city court judge for Spring Hill, was recently named Brentwood’s next city judge. After a state-wide search, the Brentwood City Commission appointed Dusché to the position during their Jan. 22 meeting.

“I look forward to serving the City of Brentwood and am honored to have been chosen for the position,” she said. “My goal is to run a fair and efficient court that prioritizes maintaining a safe and beautiful Brentwood.”

The City Judge presides over Brentwood City Court, hearing cases involving traffic violations and other Municipal Code violations. Dusché takes over the position from Laurie Jewett, who retired last year.

In November 2023, the City established an ad hoc advisory committee to conduct a search for Brentwood’s next judge. The committee – attorneys Kristin Berexa, Todd Moore, and Jeff Oldham, with Brentwood City Attorney Kristen Corn serving as an ex-officio, nonvoting member – reviewed 21 applications, whittling the number down to five finalists.

“This was a hard decision because every single applicant I thought was well qualified,” Brentwood Commissioner Anne Dunn said before Monday’s vote. “Whoever we end up with, I don’t think we can go wrong, so the citizens can be comfortable with whoever is selected.”

Dusché, a graduate of Vanderbilt University and Nashville School of Law, previously served as Brentwood’s interim city judge. She owns her own law practice and is a former assistant district attorney. In 2021, she received the Attorney for Justice Award.

Dusché and her husband, Pete, have two daughters.

More information about Brentwood’s Municipal Court is available at https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/ departments/police/municipal- court.