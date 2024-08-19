Brentwood Names Lee Boulie as New Library Director

The City of Brentwood has hired Lee Boulie, an experienced library and museum professional, as Director of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. She previously served as Assistant Director overseeing Collections and Technology for the Nashville Public Library, and she begins her new role in Brentwood today, Aug. 19.

“Lee comes to Brentwood with an impressive background that includes 17 years of professional experience in public, academic, and private libraries,” Jay Evans, Brentwood Assistant City Manager, said. “We are excited to have her coming on board and are confident she will be a good steward of the staff and resources at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.”

In addition to her position with the Nashville Public Library, Boulie teaches Library Science at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. She previously spent eight years with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, where she ultimately served as the Executive Director of the Museum’s Library and Digital Collections. She also worked for the Demopolis Public Library in Alabama, and the Paul Barret, Jr. Library at Rhodes College in Memphis.

Boulie earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tennessee and her Master of Library and Information Sciences from the University of Alabama. She is a member of the University of Alabama School of Library and Information Studies Advisory Board, the Tennessee Electronic Library Governing Board, and the Nashville Music, Film, and Entertainment Commission.

“The John P. Holt Library is a wonderful gathering place for reading, learning, and creativity, in the heart of Brentwood,” Boulie said. “I am thrilled and honored to serve as the Library Director. I look forward to leading an excellent staff and engaging with the outstanding Brentwood community, Friends of the Brentwood Library, Library Board, Elected Officials, and City Management.”

Boulie is taking over the role from Susan Earls, who retired as library director in May 2024. For more information on the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/library.

