Brentwood Names Jason Gage As City Manager

The City of Brentwood has named Jason Gage, a seasoned professional with more than 30 years of municipal government management experience, as Brentwood’s next city manager. He will assume his new role on April 28.

“We are pleased to announce our decision to hire our new City Manager, Jason Gage,” Brentwood Mayor Mark Gorman said. “We believe Jason matches the culture and performance expectations of all stakeholders. Jason understands we are looking for incremental improvement and not structural change. Please join me in welcoming Jason Gage as our new city manager.”

On Jan. 31, former City Manager Kirk Bednar retired, ending his more than 24-year career in Brentwood. The City Commission hired Government Professional Services (GPS), an executive search firm, to conduct a national search for Bednar’s replacement. The firm received more than 50 applications from highly qualified candidates, and the City Commission narrowed that pool to five finalists.

Those five finalists visited Brentwood last month to meet with community members, city staff, and the Brentwood City Commission. After those interviews, the commission selected Gage to lead the Brentwood city team. They will vote to authorize the employment agreement with Gage during the Monday, March 10, City Commission meeting.

“I am very excited to be selected as Brentwood’s next manager,” Gage said. “Brentwood is a very special place. It is my privilege to work for this city commission, lead their highly qualified staff team, and serve this incredible community!”

A southwest Missouri native, Gage earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Missouri Southern State University and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Missouri. He is a credentialed member of the ICMA, and he previously served as the city manager for Salina, Kansas; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and De Soto, Missouri. Recently, Gage spent more than six years as city manager of Springfield, Missouri. While in Springfield, he oversaw 2,113 full-time employees and a $507 million budget.

In 2013, he received the Buford M. Watson Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Management from the Kansas Association of City/County Management, the highest honor for a city manager in Kansas.

Gage has served on various professional and community boards, including the Kansas Association of City/County Management (past president), the American Red Cross, the United Way (board chair), and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

For more information on the City of Brentwood, visit www.brentwoodtn.gov.

