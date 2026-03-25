Brentwood Names Drew Muirhead New Water Services Director

The City of Brentwood recently named Drew Muirhead, a Tennessee-licensed Professional Engineer, as the city’s new Director of Water Services. He will begin his new role on April 6.

“Mr. Muirhead has done a terrific job as our assistant director for the last 10 years,” Jason Gage, Brentwood City Manager, said. “His knowledge, experience and approach will create a virtually seamless transition for our Water Services Department. We are excited to see how Drew leads this department into the future!”

Muirhead will take over the position from Chris Milton, who is retiring on April 5. Milton spent more than 20 years with Brentwood’s Water Services Department.

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“It has been a true privilege to serve this community and to work with such a great group of folks,” Milton said.

A Nashville native, Muirhead earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University. He previously worked with the engineering firm Barge, Wagner, Sumner & Cannon, and he joined the City in 2016 as Assistant Director of Water Services.

Muirhead and his wife, Brittany, live in Brentwood with their three sons.

For information on Brentwood’s Water Services Department, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/Service-Center/Water-Services.

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