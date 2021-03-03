Brentwood Morning Rotary Offers Scholarship

The Brentwood Morning Rotary Clubs invites area students to apply for a $3,000 scholarship.
Applicants must be a high school senior at Brentwood High School, Brentwood Academy, Ravenwood High School or a home school student. Home school students must live within the Brentwood City limits. All applicants must have a grade point average of B or above.
An application can be requested by sending an email to [email protected]
Applications are due by 5pm March 31, 2020.
