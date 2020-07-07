Brentwood Morning Rotary Announces Scholarship Winners





Brentwood Morning Rotary Club announces this year’s college scholarship recipients.

Elise Akridge (Ravenwood High School) and Drake Austin (Brentwood High School) each received a $3,000 scholarship.

“We had a tremendous pool of applicants and are excited to have Elise and Drake be our scholarship winners this year. The scholarship committee was looking for students that demonstrated academic commitment, leadership and community involvement. Both Elise and Drake excelled in the classroom, in athletics and held leadership roles in their community. The Brentwood Morning Rotary Scholarship program is done in part to honor the memory of one of our charter members and friend, Elizabeth Smith. I know she would be proud of this years’ recipients,” said Craig Reed.

About Brentwood Morning Rotary

Brentwood Morning Rotary was chartered April 23,1999. The Club meets each Tuesday at 7AM at the City Cafe (330 Franklin Road). Currently, the Rotary is doing its part with social distancing by hosting virtual Zoom meetings. The main objective of Rotary is service – in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. They also support programs for youth, educational opportunities and international exchanges for students, teachers, and other professionals, and vocational and career development. The Rotary motto is Service Above Self.



