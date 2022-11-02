Brentwood Middle Theater Presents Oddly Puddle Is From Inner Space

Brentwood Middle’s theater department is proud to present Oddly Puddle Is From Inner Space beginning Friday, November 4.

The show is about a young boy who is nonverbal and finding his voice, even though it might not be in the way you expect. While the audience is able to hear Oddly’s thoughts, the characters in his life cannot.

Tickets for the show may be purchased online for $10 each or $5 per student. Brentwood Middle is located at 5324 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Dates and times of the shows are listed below:

Friday, November 4 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 5 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m.

